Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

ECCC stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE: ECCC) is a closed-end management investment company that specializes in structured finance assets. Since its formation in January 2018, the company has pursued a strategy aimed at generating current income and capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other structured credit instruments. Eagle Point Credit’s investment mandate encompasses both equity and debt tranches of CLOs, as well as select specialty finance exposures, allowing it to capture opportunities across the capital structure.

The firm’s portfolio is predominantly concentrated in U.S.-domiciled collateral vehicles, with the flexibility to allocate to European and other developed-market credits when attractive risk-adjusted returns are available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.