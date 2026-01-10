Mizuho Downgrades Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) to Hold

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.29. Zillow Group has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -491.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $378,577.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,734.80. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,641 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $543,504.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 120,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,570.95. This trade represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 67,511 shares of company stock worth $4,766,357 over the last 90 days. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 352.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

See Also

