Truist Financial Upgrades Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) to “Strong-Buy”

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCS. Barclays raised shares of Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Doximity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Doximity to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Doximity Trading Up 0.3%
Key Stories Impacting Doximity
Here are the key news stories impacting Doximity this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Truist upgraded DOCS from “hold” to “strong-buy,” signaling conviction in near-term upside and product/market momentum that could support a rebound in shares. Truist Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) moved DOCS to a “moderate buy,” citing a durable growth moat—this bolsters the long-term growth thesis and may attract buyers looking past recent volatility. RBC Coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded DOCS from “strong sell” to “hold” — a move that reduces downside risk from a major house, even as Goldman warns of a valuation reset; the change can remove selling pressure tied to the prior very negative rating. Goldman Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces assess DOCS vs. peers and provide a critical review of positioning—useful context for investors but not an immediate catalyst by themselves. Competitor Review
- Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo Finance examines valuation after volatile trading and discusses recent AI product updates; product developments are positive, but valuation and volatility keep the near-term outlook mixed. Valuation & AI Update
- Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen lowered DOCS to a “hold,” which could add selling pressure among investors who react to fresh downgrades and heighten short-term caution. Wall Street Zen Downgrade
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, trading as DOCS, operates a digital professional network and communications platform designed primarily for clinicians. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company connects physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare professionals, providing tools that streamline clinical communication, telehealth delivery and access to specialty-specific medical information. Its platform is positioned as a professional hub where clinicians manage their workflows, stay current with medical news and collaborate securely with peers.
The company’s offerings include secure messaging and video telehealth capabilities that enable clinicians to consult with patients and colleagues while protecting patient information.
