VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (5GOV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on January 22nd

VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 8th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 22.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th.

VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.