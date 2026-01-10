Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 27th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $8.02.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE American: GLQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of global equity securities. The fund’s primary objective is to invest in a concentrated selection of companies across both developed and emerging markets, providing U.S. investors with access to international growth opportunities alongside domestic equities. Its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange, offering investors liquidity and the potential benefits of a closed-end structure.

The fund adopts a bottom-up, fundamental research approach to identify high-quality companies trading at attractive valuations.

