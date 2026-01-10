Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Sold by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.43, for a total value of $1,863,470.70. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,557.03. This trade represents a 21.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 27,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $8,857,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,286,201.49. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,025 shares of company stock worth $20,369,946. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $327.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.80.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.