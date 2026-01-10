Parnassus Investments LLC Has $1.09 Billion Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,496,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,832 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 2.5% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $1,094,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,780,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 97.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,310 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29,199.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,652,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,562 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,781,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,330,000 after buying an additional 994,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 503.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,133,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,038,000 after buying an additional 946,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $837,401.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,150.80. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $22,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,801,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,805,001.40. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 166,068 shares of company stock worth $25,470,702 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $165.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.95. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

