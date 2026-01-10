Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $43,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 161.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $802.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $790.00.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $646.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $691.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.81%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total value of $50,507,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

