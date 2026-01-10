iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Holdings Lowered by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.9% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,302,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,513,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,323 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,049,784,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,144.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,400,000 after buying an additional 13,606,522 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,171,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,378,000 after buying an additional 213,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,507,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,837,000 after acquiring an additional 112,747 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $126.58. The company has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

