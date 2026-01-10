MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 142,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $121.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day moving average is $117.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 153,503 shares in the company, valued at $18,727,366. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,596.60. The trade was a 55.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 136,257 shares of company stock valued at $16,855,192 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. UBS Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Argus increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.