Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Holdings Lifted by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

