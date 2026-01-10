Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $169.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $134.77 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.03.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

