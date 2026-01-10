Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 22,850 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $13,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 31.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 45.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 51,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 921.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $186.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.42. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $209.05.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.80.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

