Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 11,266 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Susquehanna set a $235.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.82.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $218.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.04 and a 1 year high of $219.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 18.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

