Head-To-Head Analysis: Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) vs. DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT)

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) and DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Burning Rock Biotech and DeFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burning Rock Biotech 1 0 0 0 1.00 DeFi Technologies 1 0 3 0 2.50

DeFi Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 341.18%. Given DeFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DeFi Technologies is more favorable than Burning Rock Biotech.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeFi Technologies has a beta of 4.34, indicating that its share price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and DeFi Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burning Rock Biotech $70.67 million 3.55 -$47.49 million ($1.66) -14.04 DeFi Technologies $40.30 million 9.77 -$28.49 million $0.05 20.40

DeFi Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Burning Rock Biotech. Burning Rock Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeFi Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and DeFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burning Rock Biotech -22.33% -21.26% -14.27% DeFi Technologies 23.89% 105.69% 6.92%

Summary

DeFi Technologies beats Burning Rock Biotech on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoCompass IO, a corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; and OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC. In addition, the company provides ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and brPROPHET, a pre-operative ctDNA detection and post-operative MRD calling for relapsed patients. Further, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China; and collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, CStone, BeiGene, Abbisko Therapeutics, and IMPACT Therapeutics and Merck KGaA. Additionally, the company offers OncoMaster, an automatic NGS data analysis and report interpretation machine for in-hospital model. Burning Rock Biotech Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

