PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 100.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87,524 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 285.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,022.72. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.