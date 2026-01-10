Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $109,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VTV opened at $196.82 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $197.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.