Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.7% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ News Summary

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0%

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

QQQ opened at $626.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $616.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $592.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

