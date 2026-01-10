Morton Capital Management LLC CA Takes $553,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,110,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,896,000 after purchasing an additional 500,574 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,075,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 829,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,055,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,470,000 after buying an additional 1,293,010 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,543,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,048,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,102,000 after acquiring an additional 546,515 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.94 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

