Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider David Carter Sells 8,123 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider David Carter sold 8,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $856,164.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 81,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,406.40. This represents a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 9.3%
KTOS opened at $113.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.68 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $115.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.68.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 1.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Northrop Grumman selected Kratos’ Valkyrie UAS to support the Marine Corps’ Collaborative Combat Aircraft program — a strategic, high?visibility contract that showcases Kratos’ unmanned systems capability and could drive multi?year revenue. Northrop Grumman to Rapidly Develop Marine Corps CCA with Kratos’ Valkyrie UAS
- Positive Sentiment: Kratos publicly backed President Trump’s emphasis on reinvestment in defense (over buybacks), aligning the company with potential policy tailwinds and larger defense budgets. Kratos Applauds Focus on Reinvestment to Strengthen Defense Readiness
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum and buy ratings (including a recent Jones Research buy and $150 target cited in coverage) plus institutional buying have amplified bullish investor sentiment. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock (KTOS) Opinions on Recent Price Surge and Analyst Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: elevated call buying indicates speculative bullish positioning that can amplify intraday moves. (No single article link available for the trade alert.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes KTOS has jumped ~35% in a month on contract wins and unmanned system demand but warns weaker ROIC and sector risks complicate optimal entry timing. Kratos Defense Stock Rises 35.3% in a Month: Here’s How to Play
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Seeking Alpha / Yahoo) highlight strong revenue growth guidance but reiterate that Kratos remains unprofitable with cash burn and margin pressure — important when weighing valuation. Trump’s ‘Dream Military’ Is A Game Changer For Kratos: My Volatility Playbook
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling: disclosure and data show numerous executive sales over recent months (CEO and other senior officers have sold significant positions), which can concern investors about timing and dilution. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock (KTOS) Opinions on Recent Price Surge and Analyst Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Recent SEC/filing reports show specific large insider sales (e.g., CEO sale in the millions), reinforcing near?term selling pressure risk. Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells $17,306,585.72 in Stock
A number of brokerages have commented on KTOS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
