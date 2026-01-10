Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider David Carter Sells 8,123 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider David Carter sold 8,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $856,164.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 81,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,406.40. This represents a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KTOS opened at $113.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.68 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $115.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 1.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,921 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $82,315,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,226,000 after buying an additional 1,219,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,901,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KTOS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

