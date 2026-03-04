JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.29 Million Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF $ILCB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $15,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILCB. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 71,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

ILCB opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.42. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.