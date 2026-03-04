JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.29 Million Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF $ILCB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $15,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILCB. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 71,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
ILCB opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.42. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01.
About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF
The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
