Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $162,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 126,588 shares of company stock worth $33,155,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $355.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $198.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $571.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.40 and a 200 day moving average of $241.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.