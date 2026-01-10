Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Margaret Hayne Sells 9,333 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $743,933.43. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,169,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,922,714.58. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Margaret Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $714,627.81.

On Friday, January 2nd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $699,415.02.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $705,948.12.

On Monday, December 29th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $711,921.24.

On Friday, December 26th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $714,627.81.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $724,987.44.

On Monday, December 22nd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $750,186.54.

On Friday, December 19th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $757,279.62.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $770,252.49.

On Monday, December 15th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $776,318.94.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $81.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $84.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.45.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,675,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $262,578,000 after purchasing an additional 142,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,879,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,654,000 after buying an additional 540,877 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,997,000 after buying an additional 50,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,287,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,366,000 after acquiring an additional 477,909 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on URBN. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

