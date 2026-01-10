Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 69,439 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,439 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of HP worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in HP by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,019 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 161,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 52,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,572 shares in the company, valued at $801,724.68. This represents a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,123 shares of company stock worth $2,784,126. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $35.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

