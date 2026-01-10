Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van Sells 19,608 Shares of Stock

Contango ORE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 19,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $509,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 538,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,786. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Contango ORE Stock Down 0.0%

Contango ORE stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.81 million, a PE ratio of 259.90 and a beta of -0.35. Contango ORE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTGO shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Contango ORE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Contango ORE in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contango ORE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTGO. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango ORE in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Contango ORE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Contango ORE by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 76,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Contango ORE by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Contango ORE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

About Contango ORE

Contango ORE Royalty Trust (NYSE American: CTGO) is a grantor royalty trust that holds net overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties. As a non?operating entity, the trust itself does not engage in exploration, drilling or production activities but instead receives a percentage of revenues generated by producing wells. This structure offers investors exposure to commodity price movements and production volumes without the direct capital expenditure or operational risks associated with upstream oil and gas companies.

The trust’s assets consist primarily of royalty interests in offshore leases located on the continental shelf of the Gulf of Mexico.

