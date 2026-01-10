Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Director Eitan Gertel Sells 3,645 Shares of Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total value of $1,259,784.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,883.14. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Dycom Industries Stock Performance
NYSE DY opened at $339.04 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $366.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.91 and a 200-day moving average of $290.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.48. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.67.
Dycom Industries Company Profile
Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.
Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.
