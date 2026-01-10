Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Director Eitan Gertel Sells 3,645 Shares of Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total value of $1,259,784.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,883.14. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE DY opened at $339.04 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $366.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.91 and a 200-day moving average of $290.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.48. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Dycom Industries by 5,603.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,057,000 after purchasing an additional 398,469 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,324,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after buying an additional 229,579 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $44,553,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,764,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,671,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.67.

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

