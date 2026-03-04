First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Update

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,190 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 29th total of 6,043 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Us Bancsh in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

First Us Bancsh Price Performance

NASDAQ FUSB remained flat at $14.80 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. First Us Bancsh has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

First Us Bancsh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. First Us Bancsh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Institutional Trading of First Us Bancsh

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Us Bancsh by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Us Bancsh during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Us Bancsh during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Us Bancsh by 37.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Us Bancsh by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

First Us Bancsh Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for First US Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 2006 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small to midsize businesses, and public sector entities across Southeastern and Northeastern Wisconsin.

The firm’s core offerings include commercial lending, treasury management, deposit products and residential mortgage financing.

