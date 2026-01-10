Analyzing Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) & Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) and Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Remy Cointreau pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Remy Cointreau, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 0 3 12 1 2.88 Remy Cointreau 3 2 1 1 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus price target of $77.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.90%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is more favorable than Remy Cointreau.

5.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Remy Cointreau”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $59.77 billion 2.15 $5.86 billion $3.06 21.53 Remy Cointreau $1.06 billion 2.33 $130.21 million N/A N/A

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Remy Cointreau.

Volatility and Risk

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remy Cointreau has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Remy Cointreau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 10.40% 16.20% 6.99% Remy Cointreau N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV beats Remy Cointreau on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company operates in North America, Middle America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About Remy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1724 and is headquartered in Cognac, France.

