ResMed Inc. $RMD Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 26.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $524,025.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,555. The trade was a 32.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $1,240,063.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 466,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,837,766.58. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,594 shares of company stock worth $5,403,495. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts for RMD, including modest bumps to Q1/Q2 2028 and FY2026–FY2028 (FY2026 to $10.62, FY2027 to $11.20 and FY2028 to $12.80). The upgrades signal analyst confidence in continued revenue and margin momentum, supporting upside to the stock.

ResMed set its Q2 FY2026 earnings release for January 29, 2026 (after the NYSE close); management will host a webcast. This is a near?term catalyst that could amplify moves depending on results and guidance.

Recent coverage and commentary (Zacks pieces and other analyst notes) highlight ResMed as a growth name with rising device demand and expanding international sales; these narratives underpin investor interest but note macro risks.

Recent coverage and commentary (Zacks pieces and other analyst notes) highlight ResMed as a growth name with rising device demand and expanding international sales; these narratives underpin investor interest but note macro risks. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains constructive overall (MarketBeat shows a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average target around ~$296), which can sustain buying interest into the earnings catalyst.

Insider selling by senior management: CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,991 shares at an average ~$248.46 and director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares at ~$248.83. While both retain large holdings, these disclosed sales can create short?term nervousness about insider conviction.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 target price on ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Baird R W lowered ResMed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ResMed from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.09.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $252.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.13. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.92 and a 12 month high of $293.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.16.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 27.35%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

