Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDP. HSBC set a $3.40 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Cowen raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.23.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 1.1%

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $830.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.76 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 132.80% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 125.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 23,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 68,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is a Canadian technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Ballard designs and sells fuel cell stacks and modules that enable zero-emission power generation for a variety of applications, including heavy-duty motive systems, backup power, material handling equipment, and portable power solutions.

Since its founding in 1979, Ballard has built a strong intellectual property portfolio and a track record of innovation in PEM fuel cell technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.