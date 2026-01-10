Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,054 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $18,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Kroger by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 56,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kroger from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

NYSE:KR opened at $59.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Kroger completed the sale of Vitacost to iHerb to streamline operations, preserve its 2025 guidance, and refocus on core grocery and margin improvement — management portrays the deal as part of a strategic review to simplify the business. Read More.

Kroger completed the sale of Vitacost to iHerb to streamline operations, preserve its 2025 guidance, and refocus on core grocery and margin improvement — management portrays the deal as part of a strategic review to simplify the business. Read More. Positive Sentiment: iHerb says the Vitacost acquisition strengthens its U.S. business in vitamins/minerals/supplements — the buyer’s strategic rationale increases the likelihood of a smooth transition and reduces execution risk for Kroger. Read More.

iHerb says the Vitacost acquisition strengthens its U.S. business in vitamins/minerals/supplements — the buyer’s strategic rationale increases the likelihood of a smooth transition and reduces execution risk for Kroger. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and options traders showed bullish signals: Deutsche Bank upgraded KR from Hold to Buy with a $75 target, and there was unusually high call?option volume — both indicate upside conviction among some institutional and derivatives traders. Read More. Read More.

Analysts and options traders showed bullish signals: Deutsche Bank upgraded KR from Hold to Buy with a $75 target, and there was unusually high call?option volume — both indicate upside conviction among some institutional and derivatives traders. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Consumer?facing initiatives continue: Kroger launched a “Verified Savings” program and targeted discounts for SNAP/WIC/Medicaid shoppers and debuted checkout features highlighting customer savings — moves that may help traffic, loyalty and comps in a tight consumer spending environment. Read More.

Consumer?facing initiatives continue: Kroger launched a “Verified Savings” program and targeted discounts for SNAP/WIC/Medicaid shoppers and debuted checkout features highlighting customer savings — moves that may help traffic, loyalty and comps in a tight consumer spending environment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Store-level experiments: a proposed State Street remodel includes an in?store Dunkin’ — incremental non?grocery partnerships can boost traffic but are unlikely to move near?term earnings materially. Read More.

Store-level experiments: a proposed State Street remodel includes an in?store Dunkin’ — incremental non?grocery partnerships can boost traffic but are unlikely to move near?term earnings materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: outlets rank grocery chains (where Kroger appears) and competitor valuation stories (e.g., Albertsons) are circulating — useful for relative valuation but not an immediate company catalyst. Read More. Read More.

Industry context: outlets rank grocery chains (where Kroger appears) and competitor valuation stories (e.g., Albertsons) are circulating — useful for relative valuation but not an immediate company catalyst. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Kroger will close about 60 stores as part of a post?merger refocus on stronger markets — the planned closures signal ongoing restructuring and cost but raise near?term execution and severance costs and reduce store count. Read More.

Kroger will close about 60 stores as part of a post?merger refocus on stronger markets — the planned closures signal ongoing restructuring and cost but raise near?term execution and severance costs and reduce store count. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational/PR hit: a Kroger store in Orion Township remained closed after inspectors found rodent evidence — localized food?safety incidents can pressure traffic and require remediation spend and invite short?term negative headlines. Read More.

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

