Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 249,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 11.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,094,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 322,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $238.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.51. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.92.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

