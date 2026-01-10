Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 59.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $300.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $303.40.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.