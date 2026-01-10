Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Broadcom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $415.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Broadcom stock opened at $344.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 780,701 shares of company stock worth $284,349,357. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

