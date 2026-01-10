Group Gp Lp Column III Acquires 15,100 Shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $300,339.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 989,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,688,971.77. This trade represents a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Gp Lp Column III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Surrozen alerts:

On Friday, December 5th, Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 30,884 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $603,473.36.

On Thursday, December 4th, Group Gp Lp Column III bought 5,266 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $91,365.10.

On Thursday, November 13th, Group Gp Lp Column III bought 315,457 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $3,990,531.05.

Surrozen Price Performance

SRZN stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. Surrozen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $24.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($2.44). Surrozen had a negative return on equity of 4,055.04% and a negative net margin of 2,909.10%.The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Surrozen, Inc. will post -8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Surrozen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Surrozen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SRZN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stempoint Capital LP boosted its stake in Surrozen by 185.1% during the second quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 686,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 445,713 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 306,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 47,468 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Surrozen by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Surrozen in the second quarter valued at about $1,252,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Surrozen

(Get Free Report)

Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies that target the Wnt signaling pathway for applications in tissue repair, regeneration and oncology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company leverages its proprietary SurroBody platform to design bispecific antibody molecules capable of modulating Wnt receptor activity with enhanced tissue specificity.

The SurroBody platform enables the generation of high-affinity, dual-binding antibodies engineered to either activate or inhibit Wnt signaling, a pathway critical to cell proliferation, differentiation and homeostasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.