Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Shares Up 4.6% – What’s Next?

Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.21 and last traded at $90.21. 174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,844% from the average session volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.26.

Pharma Mar Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Pharma Mar

PharmaMar is a Spain-based biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the discovery and development of novel oncology therapies derived from marine organisms. Founded in 1986 as part of Grupo Zeltia, the company has pioneered the use of compounds extracted from deep-sea organisms to create synthetic analogs aimed at treating various forms of cancer. Its core expertise lies in marine biotechnology, medicinal chemistry and oncology-focused clinical development.

The company’s flagship product is Yondelis (trabectedin), an antitumor agent approved in the European Union for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and relapsed platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.

