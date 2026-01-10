Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.26 and last traded at $46.26. 125,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 71,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.
Inspire 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.11.
Inspire 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th.
About Inspire 100 ETF
The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.
