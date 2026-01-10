Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.26 and last traded at $46.26. 125,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 71,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Inspire 100 ETF alerts:

Inspire 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of Inspire 100 ETF

About Inspire 100 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,804 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.