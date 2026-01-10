LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €62.65 and last traded at €62.10. Approximately 201,282 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.05.

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 1.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.82.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities. It also provides information technology (IT) services for third parties; and management services for third-party properties. The company's property portfolio consisted of residential units; commercial units; and garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia.

