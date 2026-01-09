NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 4.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Friday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America now has a $28.00 price target on the stock. NuScale Power traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $20.5150. Approximately 51,057,968 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 43,416,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMR. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.50 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of NuScale Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on NuScale Power from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,094.11. This represents a 46.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Large call-option flow: traders bought ~146,774 call options today (about 31% above typical daily call volume), a short-term bullish signal that can drive buying interest in the underlying shares. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded SMR from Underperform to Neutral and set a $28 price target (implying ~36% upside from current levels), which provides analyst support for the rally. Bank of America Upgrade

Bank of America upgraded SMR from Underperform to Neutral and set a $28 price target (implying ~36% upside from current levels), which provides analyst support for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Speculation around hyperscalers and AI data centers: press pieces highlight Meta’s recent nuclear power deals and ask whether NuScale could be next to supply small modular reactors for high-density AI facilities — a narrative that boosts long-term revenue potential if NuScale wins hyperscaler contracts. When Hyperscalers Come Knocking

Speculation around hyperscalers and AI data centers: press pieces highlight Meta’s recent nuclear power deals and ask whether NuScale could be next to supply small modular reactors for high-density AI facilities — a narrative that boosts long-term revenue potential if NuScale wins hyperscaler contracts. Positive Sentiment: Industry/CAPEX tailwinds: NuScale is cited among industrials poised to benefit from multi-year infrastructure and energy CapEx — a structural spending theme that supports demand for small modular nuclear reactors. 3 Industrial Names That Will Benefit from Rising CapEx

Industry/CAPEX tailwinds: NuScale is cited among industrials poised to benefit from multi-year infrastructure and energy CapEx — a structural spending theme that supports demand for small modular nuclear reactors. Neutral Sentiment: Positive media coverage and retail interest (e.g., bullish retail pieces on the company’s AI/data-center angle) are lifting sentiment but are narrative-driven and don’t guarantee contract wins or near-term revenue. This $20 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status

Positive media coverage and retail interest (e.g., bullish retail pieces on the company’s AI/data-center angle) are lifting sentiment but are narrative-driven and don’t guarantee contract wins or near-term revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Premarket headlines showed SMR rising alongside other names, reflecting broad intraday momentum rather than firm-specific news. Intel, Tilray and Nuscale rise premarket

Premarket headlines showed SMR rising alongside other names, reflecting broad intraday momentum rather than firm-specific news. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation check articles question whether the recent share-price jump already prices in future value; that keeps some investors cautious until contract awards or clearer revenue paths appear. Is NuScale Power (SMR) Pricing Reflect Future Value

Valuation check articles question whether the recent share-price jump already prices in future value; that keeps some investors cautious until contract awards or clearer revenue paths appear. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals remain a headwind: NuScale reported a large quarterly loss and negative margins in its last report (substantial EPS misses and negative ROE/net margins). Those metrics keep the stock’s valuation and upside contingent on execution and contract wins.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,616,000. Samsung C&T Corp increased its stake in NuScale Power by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samsung C&T Corp now owns 5,185,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,702 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 67.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,287,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,362,000 after buying an additional 2,125,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 1,220.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after buying an additional 1,705,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at about $51,985,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 594.63% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. NuScale Power’s revenue was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

