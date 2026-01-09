Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP):

1/9/2026 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

1/9/2026 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/7/2026 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $122.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Pinnacle Financial Partners is now covered by analysts at Evercore Partners. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Pinnacle Financial Partners is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $117.00.

1/5/2026 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating.

1/5/2026 – Pinnacle Financial Partners is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/19/2025 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Pinnacle Financial Partners is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2025 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.63 per share, for a total transaction of $438,150.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 33,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,388.36. This trade represents a 17.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,775 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $630,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 202,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,832,965. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: PNFP) is a financial services company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides banking, wealth management and insurance solutions to business and consumer clients. The company operates through two primary segments—Banking and Wealth Management & Advisory—offering a comprehensive suite of products that includes commercial and consumer lending, deposit services, treasury management, trust and investment advisory, and insurance brokerage. Pinnacle’s client-focused model emphasizes relationship-based banking, leveraging local decision-making authority and specialized industry expertise to serve diverse sectors such as healthcare, technology, real estate and professional services.

In its banking segment, Pinnacle delivers commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, and mortgage lending.

