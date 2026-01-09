Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Sells $30,600.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Carol Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,442.40. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,630. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEBO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 990,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 75,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 612,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,708,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 447,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 97,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 127,778 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. Through its subsidiary Peoples Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to serve individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and digital banking platforms that enable secure online and mobile access.

On the lending side, Peoples Bancorp offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and agricultural lending, as well as residential mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.