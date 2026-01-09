Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.26% from the company’s previous close.

PHR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phreesia from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phreesia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

PHR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 278,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $32.76.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.98 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Linetsky sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $46,039.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,096.44. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $27,748.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 135,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,079.32. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,534 shares of company stock valued at $165,514. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,704,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,177,000 after buying an additional 437,462 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,882,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 557,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,644,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,904 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,553,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,380,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after purchasing an additional 77,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company’s cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

