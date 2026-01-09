Insider Buying: 8common (ASX:8CO) Insider Purchases 681,361 Shares of Stock

8common Limited (ASX:8CO – Get Free Report) insider Kah Wui (Nic) Lim acquired 681,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$23,847.64.
Kah Wui (Nic) Lim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 30th, Kah Wui (Nic) Lim bought 899,000 shares of 8common stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$30,566.00.
- On Monday, December 22nd, Kah Wui (Nic) Lim purchased 200,000 shares of 8common stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$6,200.00.
- On Tuesday, December 23rd, Kah Wui (Nic) Lim purchased 65,667 shares of 8common stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$2,035.68.
- On Wednesday, December 24th, Kah Wui (Nic) Lim acquired 620,000 shares of 8common stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$19,840.00.
