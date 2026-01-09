Insider Buying: 8common (ASX:8CO) Insider Purchases 681,361 Shares of Stock

8common Limited (ASX:8COGet Free Report) insider Kah Wui (Nic) Lim acquired 681,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$23,847.64.

Kah Wui (Nic) Lim also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 30th, Kah Wui (Nic) Lim bought 899,000 shares of 8common stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$30,566.00.
  • On Monday, December 22nd, Kah Wui (Nic) Lim purchased 200,000 shares of 8common stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$6,200.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 23rd, Kah Wui (Nic) Lim purchased 65,667 shares of 8common stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$2,035.68.
  • On Wednesday, December 24th, Kah Wui (Nic) Lim acquired 620,000 shares of 8common stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$19,840.00.

8common Stock Performance

About 8common

8common Limited develops and distributes software solutions in Australia, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers Expense8, a travel and expense management solution that allows employees book and reconcile travel expenses; Perform8, a suit of online surveying solution for action planning the business; and CardHero, a funds distribution solution. The company serves publicly listed companies, global corporations, and local and national governments. 8common Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

