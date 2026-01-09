Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hancock Whitney (HWC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC):

1/7/2026 – Hancock Whitney had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2025 – Hancock Whitney had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Hancock Whitney had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Hancock Whitney had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Hancock Whitney is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Hancock Whitney had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Hancock Whitney had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Hancock Whitney had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Hancock Whitney had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Hancock Whitney had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Hancock Whitney had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $542,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,512.38. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is a regional financial services company headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi. The firm was established in April 2019 through the merger of Hancock Holding Company and Whitney Holding Corporation, each of which traced its roots to the late 19th century. This combination created one of the largest bank holding companies in the Gulf South region, with a network of branches serving both urban and rural communities.

The company’s core business activities include commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

