Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 436.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. 42,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.38. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blaine Davis sold 10,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $72,230.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,720.40. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNAC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 114.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,025 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol RNAC, is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapeutics. The company leverages a proprietary RNA delivery platform to induce the production of therapeutic proteins within patients, aiming to address a range of diseases through in vivo expression of disease-modifying agents. Cartesian’s technology is designed to optimize mRNA stability, translation efficiency and targeted delivery, with potential applications spanning oncology, autoimmune disorders and rare genetic conditions.

At the core of Cartesian’s approach is a synthetic mRNA platform that incorporates proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations.

