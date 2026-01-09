Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, reports. Seven and I had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion.

Shares of SVNDY opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.45. Seven and I has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

Seven & I Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based diversified retail holding company best known for its convenience store operations under the 7-Eleven banner. Established as a holding company in 2005 through the reorganization of legacy retail businesses, Seven & I groups a portfolio of retail and service businesses including convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, foodservice operations, and financial services.

The company’s core activity is the development and franchising of convenience stores that offer a mix of prepared foods, grocery items, daily necessities and quick-service retail products.

