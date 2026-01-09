Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $227.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.53. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, SVP Dana S. Deasy purchased 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

