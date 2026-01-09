Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,433 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,029,950,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Adobe by 308.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,202,979,000 after buying an additional 2,347,562 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,168,000 after acquiring an additional 791,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,899 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,434,000 after purchasing an additional 736,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.92.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $339.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.58 and a fifty-two week high of $465.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

