Trevian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,010 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Intuit comprises about 0.4% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $1,733,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $830,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen initiated coverage with a “buy” and a $802 price target (~23% above current levels), a high-profile bullish call that can attract momentum and institutional interest. TD Cowen Buy on Intuit

Truist started coverage with a "buy" and a $739 target, another institutional endorsement that supports demand for the stock among growth-oriented investors. Truist Initiates on Intuit

Coverage and features on Intuit's SMB Media Labs (CES) describe a shift into advertising/media products for small businesses — a potential new revenue stream that supports longer-term growth expectations. Intuit SMB MediaLabs at CES

Analyst write-ups and roundups (Zacks, 24/7 Wall St.) reiterate Wall Street's generally bullish stance and recap recent calls; useful for sentiment but not a new fundamental catalyst by itself. Zacks: Wall Street Views on Intuit

Market writeups noting TurboTax seasonality and long-term performance support recurring-revenue narratives and the recently declared $1.20 quarterly dividend, but these are expected/known factors rather than fresh catalysts. MarketBeat Intuit Summary

CEO Sasan Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares at ~$650.10 on Jan. 7 (disclosed in an SEC Form 4) — a large $26.65M disposition that reduces his direct holding ~75% and is often viewed by the market as a negative signal despite routine non-fundamental reasons for insider sales. SEC Form 4 – Goodarzi Sale

CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares (~$840k) recently and disclosed a large percentage cut in his direct holding — another insider sale that can weigh on sentiment even if unrelated to company fundamentals. SEC Form 4 – Aujla Sale

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $840.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Independent Research set a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $790.00.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total value of $936,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,668,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,458,939.64. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $652.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $656.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $692.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.81%.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

