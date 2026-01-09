Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” Rating by Citizens Jmp

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Confluent from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Confluent stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Confluent has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.69 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.Confluent’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $91,467.88. Following the transaction, the executive owned 332,679 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,062.84. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $6,998,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,946.70. This trade represents a 40.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,455,620 shares of company stock valued at $40,630,407 in the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Confluent by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 21.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Confluent by 8.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 7.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) is a leading provider of an event streaming platform built on Apache Kafka. The company’s flagship offerings include Confluent Platform—a self-managed software solution—and Confluent Cloud, a fully managed service designed to simplify real-time data processing across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. These products enable enterprises to collect, process and distribute high volumes of data in real time, supporting use cases such as fraud detection, supply chain optimization and personalized customer experiences.

Founded in 2014 by Apache Kafka co-creators Jay Kreps, Neha Narkhede and Jun Rao, Confluent has driven the commercialization of Kafka technologies and extended the platform with tools for data integration, stream processing and enterprise-grade security.

